World Rugby recommends South Africa to host 2023 Rugby World Cup over Ireland and France

South Africa is in pole position to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being recommended by the game’s governing body, ahead of bids put forward by both Ireland and France.

World Rugby have decided that South Africa will receive their recommendation following a rigorous observation period, and while a final decision will not be approved by the World Rugby Council until 15 November, it is a major step towards the African nation hosting the global tournament for the second time.

Ireland, who were initial favourites to host the tournament, are understood to have finished last in World Rugby’s recommendation.

A statement issued on Tuesday read: “The Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) board has unanimously recommended to the World Rugby Council the selection of South Africa as Rugby World Cup 2023 host. The World Rugby Council will now meet on 15 November in London to consider the recommendation and vote on the next host.

“The Board made its recommendation following detailed consideration of the comprehensive host candidate evaluation report. In line with World Rugby’s mission to deliver a ground-breaking, rigorous and fully transparent host selection process for its showcase event, the report is being published today as agreed by Council.”

As part of the process, World Rugby considered venues and infrastructure, public and private sector guarantees, financing, audience engagement, political and financial stability and a climate that will suit staging the tournament “in a geography that allows a maximum fan mobility”.

South Africa famously held the 1995 Rugby World Cup, which came at a time where apartheid was still very much the major talking point in the country. However, the sight of then-president Nelson Mandela handing the Webb Ellis Cup to the Springboks’ captain, Francois Pienaar, following the final victory over New Zealand has remained one of the most iconic images in world sport, and after putting forward a fresh bid to host the tournament in six years’ time, they look to have stolen a march over the French and Irish bids.