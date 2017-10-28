Worst and best NSL teams by the stats

Ushuru, KCB, Vihiga and Nairobi Stima have registered the least number of defeats having fallen four times each

With six matches to the end of 2017 National Super League, teams are racing against time to at least achieve season’s target.

Ushuru FC, KCB, Vihiga United, Nairobi Stima and Wazito are all in the race for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League. On the tail end, Bidco United, St Josephs Youth, Administration Police and Agro Chemicals are fighting to ensure they do not join MOSCA who are already relegated to the National League.

With such a tough race comes some interesting numbers with the final finish on sight.

Leaders Ushuru justifies their lead at the summit having won the most games; roping in 21 wins out of 31 matches.

They are followed closely by KCB and Wazito who have won one match less.

The tax men boast of a massive 56 goals scored; best record in the league so far with their closest challenger to that record being Vihiga United who have scored 47 goals.

Mosca and Administration Police have the worst defense having conceded 55 goals each, three more than St. Josephs Youth. Contrary to that, Vihiga have the best defense with fifteen goals conceded, with Stima coming second after shipping in 18 goals.

Mosca has lost the most number of matches, having suffered 22 defeats, while Administration Police and Agro Chemicals have suffered 18 and 17 defeats respectively.

