This is the worst series ever - Chandimal making no excuses as Sri Lanka crumble

Sri Lanka collapsed to another heavy defeat against India and Dinesh Chandimal pulled no punches after a resounding 3-0 series whitewash.

Dinesh Chandimal branded Sri Lanka's humiliating 3-0 whitewash at the hands of India as "the worst series ever".

After losing the opening two matches by 304 runs and an innings and 53, Sri Lanka crumbled again in the third and final Test as India cemented their place as the number-one ranked side, wrapping up victory by an innings and 171 runs inside three days.

Bowled out for 135 in response to the tourists' 487, Sri Lanka were asked to follow on and resumed on Monday one wicket down.

But resistance was minimal as Ravichandran Ashwin (4-68) and Mohammed Shami (3-32) did the bulk of the damage in rolling out their hosts for a paltry 181.

"This was the toughest series in my career, no doubt," said captain Chandimal. "The reason being that we were not able to take the games to five days. There have been four-day Tests and three-day Tests.

"This is the worst series ever. It's pretty tough for the team and me. Credit goes to India, they have played outstandingly well in the series.

"I am disappointed that if we could have dragged the game to the fifth day we could have learned something, but losing within two and half days you cannot give any excuses.

"As captain, I would like to take the responsibility. The fans have always supported us. They encourage us always. Today we saw despite losing, people applauding us. That is what the team needs now.

"We cannot let the players be mentally down. We are doing the process right. We might not get results soon, but we are confident that the future looks good.

"I would say the main concern is injuries. The Australia series we had everyone fit. No injuries whatsoever. Everyone chipped in. This series, there are so many injuries starting from Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Rangana Herath and then Asela Gunaratne.

"They played some really good cricket in the last six months. That's the main issue. I don't want to give excuses. We have to perform better than this."