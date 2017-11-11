‘It wouldn’t be a sensible decision to sack him’ – Aluko backs Reading’s Jaap Stam

The Nigeria international said kicking out the Royals boss will be a wrong move by the club as he and his teammates remain focused on winning games

Sone Aluko has backed Reading manager Jaap Stam to keep his job at the Madejski Stadium and urged his teammates to continue their winning form.

The Royals are placed 18th in the English Championship log with 18 points from 15 games and the gaffer’s future at the club is in doubts.

However, the 28-year-old wants his teammates to ease pressure off the former AC Milan defender who signed him from Fulham in the summer.

“I block out that noise. It doesn’t help the team and it doesn’t help the manager,” Aluko told Reading Chronicle.

“We just focus on what we have to do and that is to win games. If we keep doing that and we keep putting on great performances then his job will be secure.

“Obviously in football there will always be talk, no one is surprised by that.

“The most important things is to win games for him after what he did last year and the kind of manager that he is.

“He’s a big part of the reason I came here and it wouldn’t be a sensible decision to sack him.”

Having secured two successive wins in the Championship, the former Hull City and Rangers forward hopes the Royals will carry on the impressive form when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.

“It’s something to build on. We know we have set benchmark so we have to work from that and improve on it,” he continued.

“There are some tough games coming up.

“Finishing on a win lifts the whole mood of the training ground, the players and the staff.

“We could always pull out results like this and we were disappointed that we hadn’t been doing it.

“It (the form) has been coming but we have always had that capability," he concluded.