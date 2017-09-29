Wounded Bandari warns league leaders Gor Mahia

The Dockers have sent a strong warning to table leaders Gor Mahia ahead of the two side’s weekend meeting in Kisumu

Bandari will cover over 800km trip to the Lakeside city of Kisumu to square it out with K’Ogalo on Saturday, but despite the gaping difference in both teams, form-wise, the Dockers are not cowed by the leaders’ form or home advantage.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the table with 48 points, 21 more than Paul Nkata side, who are 10th in the log. Though Bandari lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia in the opening leg, it should be remembered that it is the same Bandari side that knocked K’Ogalo out of the GOtv Shield with a 7-6 win on penalty shootout at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 9.

That was the first and last time that K’Ogalo coach, Dylan Kerr saw his side lose a competitive match. Kerr has since gone 10 matches undefeated, a record that has also seen K’Ogalo open eight-point lead at the top of the table.

But with nine wins and three draws since early July, Bandari knows that they will meet a completely different Gor Mahia side though Hassan Abdala is not concerned with his opponent’s form book.

“Gor Mahia are a super team, loved and respected. They have won it all but when it comes to Bandari, we are the antidotes,” Abdalla warned.

Unlike Gor Mahia, Bandari have won only once in their last seven league games.