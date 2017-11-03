Wozniacki announces engagement to NBA player Lee

Caroline Wozniacki got engaged only four days after ending her season with a victory over Venus Williams in the WTA Finals.

Winning the biggest title of her career in Singapore would have taken some topping for Caroline Wozniacki, but a resurgent year reached new heights when she agreed to marry basketball player David Lee.

Wozniacki beat Venus Williams to be crowned WTA Finals champion for the first time last weekend and four days later experienced NBA player Lee popped the question.

The 27-year-old Dane, who was due to marry Rory McIlroy before they split three years ago, posted a picture of her ring on Twitter a day after saying yes to the American.

"Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate," she tweeted.

Wozniacki ended the season third in the rankings after winning two titles, having been 19th at the start of the year.

Lee's NBA career began in 2005 with the New York Knicks before spending five years at Golden State Warriors. He then had short stints in Boston, Dallas and, most recently, San Antonio.