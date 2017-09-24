Wozniacki ends 2017 drought with Tokyo title

Without a win in six WTA finals in 2017, Caroline Wozniacki captured her first championship of the season on Sunday.

Former world number one and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki finally won her first title of the year at the seventh attempt after seeing off Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Tokyo Open decider.

Wozniacki had already reached six WTA finals in 2017, though the Danish star lost each of the previous six in Doha, Dubai, Miami, Eastbourne, Bastad and Cincinnati.

However, Tokyo proved favourable for third seed Wozniacki, who triumphed 6-0 7-5 over her Russian opponent on Sunday as she tasted victory for the first time since Hong Kong in October last year.

Wozniacki, who stunned world number one Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals after saving match points against Dominika Cibulkova in the last eight, needed a little more than an hour to claim a third Tokyo crown and the 26th WTA trophy of her career.