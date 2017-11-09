Wrist surgery sidelines Curry for England's internationals

England will have to make do without Tom Curry for the November internationals after the promising young forward underwent wrist surgery.

The Sale Sharks flanker suffered an injury in training on Thursday, forcing him to drop out of the matchday squad to face Argentina at Twickenham this weekend.

A scan confirmed he had dislocated a small bone in his left wrist and he was quickly operated on, ruling him out for up to 12 weeks.

The 19-year-old forward, who made his debut away to the Pumas in June, will also miss England's Tests against Australia and Samoa this month.