WritingGamesNG winner describes interesting experience at Writivism 2016

It is rather astonishing what the things that appear seemingly unimportant can do for us, change our lives and set us new standards. It has never occurred to me that my knowledge of football can stand me in good stead at any time, especially not the knowledge of a 20-year-old competition.

As a way of introduction, my name is Oladele Oluwasogo Dare, the winner of the Goal.com and University of Sussex #WritingGamesNG essay competition. I had the opportunity of being sponsored on a trip to Uganda to attend the 2016 Writivism Festival.

The festival started on the 22nd of August and ended on the 29th, it was a festival which lasted for a week. I joined the festival pretty late, and it almost seemed impossible to make the festival at all –the whole trip was impromptu and belated. However, the organizers stretched their abilities to get me on the plane to Uganda faster than it was possible.

By midday on Thursday the 25th, I was aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight to Addis Ababa, from where we connected to Entebbe in Uganda. It was a long trip of close to 10 hours –if not over. However, the adventure, the fun, the education and the enlightenment that lay waiting was apparently more than the weariness of a few hours.

My first day of the festival –which was the fifth day –was fun and unbelievable. The events for the day started around 12 noon. Two programmes were lined up for the day; a school visit, and a discussion on feminism and literature –or so. The discussion on feminism was tempting and I would really love to hear the perspective writers would take on feminism, but it was really an open-ended, age long discussion, plus I wasn’t ready to pass on an opportunity to see Kampala. The school visit eventually turned out to be one of the highlights of my trip. We were taken to one of the best schools in Uganda; Gayaza High School. The students of the school were full of life, intelligent and most of all confident, something you wouldn’t get in an average Nigerian school –I wouldn’t expect less from one of the best secondary schools in Nigeria though. My experience in the school only asserts the hackneyed statement that Africans are unbelievably talented, if only the leaders can tap into the avalanche of talent which wastes away.

The second day was even far more interesting than the first. The first notable event of the day was a discussion on the teaching of African Literature. “What is African Literature?” someone asked, “would it be less African if it were written by an African who stays outside Africa, or by a white man who stays in Africa”. After series of philosophical and complex attempts to describe African literature, it was agreed that African literature is simply an expression. “If you don’t like someone’s story, you write your own” Chinua Achebe had said. At the end of that session, my opinion that it is never too late to tell our own stories –with our own heroes and villains – was concretized.

