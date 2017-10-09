WRU considering introduction of caps rule to keep top players in Wales in place of 'Gatland's law'
Plans to introduce a new caps rule designed to encourage Welsh internationals to continue playing in Wales have been regularly discussed in recent months by the Welsh Rugby Union, Telegraph Sport understands.
Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb announced last week that he would be leaving the Ospreys at the end of the season to move overseas, following confirmation of fly-half Dan Biggar’s move to Northampton Saints.
The discussions are believed to pre-date the news of Webb’s departure and have been led by current WRU Group chief executive Martyn Phillips, with a view to exploring all potential ways of retaining Wales’ best players in the Pro14 among the four regions.
Australia operate a similar caps-based selection policy for overseas players, previously billed as ‘Giteau’s law’ after it enabled the then Toulon-based duo Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell to return to the Wallabies for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Eligible players are required to have won over 60 Test caps and to have played seven seasons or more of Super Rugby.
How a similar policy would be enforced in Wales remains unclear at present, with a caps figure yet to be finalised and no time limit in place for a new policy to be introduced.
The current system - the Senior Player Selection Policy [SPSP], better known as ‘Gatland’s Law’ - allows the Wales head coach each season to select four ‘wildcard’ players who are based overseas.
Those players must have previously turned down offers from the WRU to be captured under the law a list that currently includes Liam Williams, Jamie Roberts, Taulupe Faletau and Rhys Priestland.
Both the WRU and the four Welsh regions signed off on the SPSP back in 2014, with several players going on to sign National Dual Contracts to remain in Wales including previously both Webb and Biggar.