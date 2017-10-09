WRU considering introduction of caps rule to keep top players in Wales in place of 'Gatland's law'

Plans to introduce a new caps rule designed to encourage Welsh internationals to continue playing in Wales have been regularly discussed in recent months by the Welsh Rugby Union, Telegraph Sport understands.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb announced last week that he would be leaving the Ospreys at the end of the season to move overseas, following confirmation of fly-half Dan Biggar’s move to Northampton Saints.

The discussions are believed to pre-date the news of Webb’s departure and have been led by current WRU Group chief executive Martyn Phillips, with a view to exploring all potential ways of retaining Wales’ best players in the Pro14 among the four regions.

Australia operate a similar caps-based selection policy for overseas players, previously billed as ‘Giteau’s law’ after it enabled the then Toulon-based duo Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell to return to the Wallabies for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

