Wuhan Open: Johanna Konta's miserable run of form continues as she suffers early exit at hands of Ashleigh Barty

Johanna Konta might still have work to do to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals in Singapore after suffering her fourth successive defeat here on Monday at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open.

The 26-year-old Briton, who has not won a match since before the US Open, saw victory snatched from her grasp by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who trailed 5-3 in the deciding set but recovered to complete a 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 victory.

“I had to work very hard to find my level,” Konta said afterwards. “I feel quite proud of myself in the way I managed to play myself into that match because it was very difficult. I will definitely take that as a good thing, but obviously to lose such a close match, it is quite sad.”

Not too much has gone right for Konta since she reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon . The world No 7 has won only two matches in her subsequent five tournaments, both of them in Cincinnati five weeks ago.

In her last three outings Konta has lost to Aleksandra Krunic, the world No 78, in the first round of the US Open, to Barbora Strycova, the world No 25, in her opening match in Tokyo last week and now to Barty, the world 37.

Konta is currently eighth in the qualifying table for the year-end finale in Singapore, where the field comprises the eight players who have won the most ranking points during the year. She has a substantial lead over her closest rival in the list, but with plenty of points available both here and at next week’s China Open in Beijing in particular the Briton could yet be pipped at the post, as she was at the end of last year.

View photos Konta was unable to arrest her slump in Wuhan (Getty) More

Just as she had in Tokyo the previous week, Konta appeared to pay the penalty for a lack of match practice after having a first-round bye. Barty, who has climbed 234 places in the world rankings since the start of the year, showed the benefit of having played her first-round match 24 hours earlier.

On a hot and sticky evening on the second show court Konta made a poor start, making a succession of errors as she struggled to find her range. Barty, meanwhile, struck the ball well from the start and took the opening set in just 26 minutes.

Konta, however, responded well. Cutting out her errors and making regular inroads into Barty’s service games, the Briton took the second set with a single break of serve in the seventh game.

View photos Barty has been on a good run of form recently (Getty) More

Read More