WWE Backlash results: Smackdown Live fans left stunned in Chicago as Shinsuke Nakamura makes debut

The WWE Universe was left stunned as Smackdown Live newcomer Jinder Mahal beat Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion at Backlash.

Orton looked like he had sealed the win as expected when he hit Mahal with an RKO, only for the Singh Brothers to drag their leader out of the ring to avoid him being pinned.

They were on the receiving end of Orton’s rage and frustration but Mahal took advantage of the NXT tag team’s distraction to hit the 13-time champion with the Khallas and pick up the win in Chicago.

Shinsuke Nakamura kicked off the night with his long-awaiting in-ring debut against Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler appeared to have the win on for Nakamura to turn things around with a Kinshasa running knee.

In the women’s division, the Welcoming Committee of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina were victorious over Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Naomi as Lynch was made to submit by Natalya’s sharpshooter.

AJ Styles failed in his bid to capture a first-ever US title in controversial circumstances as he was counted out after getting his foot caught in the wires of the German announce table, leaving Kevin Owens with the championship and fans demanding a rematch.

WWE Backlash results:

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English via pinfall

Shinsuke Nakamure def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango via pinfall

Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin via pinfall

The Welcoming Committee def. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi

US Champion Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles via count-out

Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan via pinfall

Jinder Mahal def. WWE Champion Randy Orton via pinfall (new WWE Champion)