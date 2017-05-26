WWE cancel tour date in wake of terror attack at Manchester Arena

The WWE have cancelled an event at Manchester Arena next month following Monday’s terror attack which left 22 people dead.

As well as those who were killed by the suicide bomber, 64 people we also injured when a device was set off at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

They had been due to stage an event in Manchester as part of their NXT Live Tour on June 6 but following security advice it has now been called off.

The organisation will also donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund before confirming they still planned to fulfil their Raw and Smackdown

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena,” WWE said in a statement.

“Our Superstars will be in Manchester on June 6 visiting with those affected by the tragedy and WWE is making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“We look forward to returning to the Manchester Arena on Monday, November 6 for Raw and Tuesday, November 7 for SmackDown Live.”

The WWE will still be continuing with their event in Leeds the following day and have offered fans either a ticket to that event or a full refund.