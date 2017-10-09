WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Five things we learned from a night of high drama that will live long in the memory

Kevin Owens was somehow standing tall after WWE Hell in a Cell after his victory over Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

After a sickening brawl between the two saw them trade unbelievable blows in, out, around and on the cell, Owens would end up the victor with a little help from Sami Zayn.

Zayn and Owens had been on-screen pals for years before Owens’ shocking turn a number of years ago – so it was something of a shock to see Zayn come to the aid of the former Universal Champion.

From McMahon’s and Owen’s magic to an absolute epic to decide the tag team titles, it was another enjoyable night of action from WWE’s blue brand.

Here we run the gauntlet of five key things we learned from WWE Hell in a Cell:

The Cell was Hell

Their main event meeting delivered in exactly the way you’d have expected – both men risking life and limb to punish one another. It’s a true art of professional wrestling that its performers can at least limit the damage done to their own bodies in the course of entertaining fans but, sometimes, it looks like stuff really, really hurts – and that’s because it does, there’s just no way around that.