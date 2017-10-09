WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 results: Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon battle it out in brutal main event

Sami Zayn’s shocking intervention helped Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon in a barbaric battle at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Owens and McMahon had gone toe-to-toe in one of the most brutal Hell in a Cell matches in the bout’s 20-year history. McMahon looked set to clinch the win as he prepared to splash Owens from 20 feet atop of the cell, only for Zayn to make a surprise appearance and pull his former friend from danger, leaving McMahon to crash and burn.

It was a truly surprising end to a night of all-out action, and their 40-minute main event was only part of it.

The Usos became five-time Smackdown tag team champions with a win over the New Day as the two teams, yet again, put in a jaw-dropping display. This was a night packed full of stellar matches and performances but if you’re stuck to only pick one to watch, make it the night’s opener.

In terms of a bout and a story, it really did have everything as the foursome, at the very top of their game right now, let it all hang out inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods eventually succumbing for the all-important pinfall.

Baron Corbin sealed something of an upset as he became the new United States Champion after he overcame AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger. Dillinger had been added to the match late on and the triple-threat rules would count against champ Styles as the Lone Wolfe pinned Dillinger to snatch away the gold.

Natalya remains Smackdown Women’s Champion despite losing her match against Charlotte Flair via disqualification, while Randy Orton was victorious over Rusev as the two looked to close out their brief rivalry.