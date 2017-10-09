WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 results: Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon battle it out in brutal main event
Sami Zayn’s shocking intervention helped Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon in a barbaric battle at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
Owens and McMahon had gone toe-to-toe in one of the most brutal Hell in a Cell matches in the bout’s 20-year history. McMahon looked set to clinch the win as he prepared to splash Owens from 20 feet atop of the cell, only for Zayn to make a surprise appearance and pull his former friend from danger, leaving McMahon to crash and burn.
It was a truly surprising end to a night of all-out action, and their 40-minute main event was only part of it.
The Usos became five-time Smackdown tag team champions with a win over the New Day as the two teams, yet again, put in a jaw-dropping display. This was a night packed full of stellar matches and performances but if you’re stuck to only pick one to watch, make it the night’s opener.
In terms of a bout and a story, it really did have everything as the foursome, at the very top of their game right now, let it all hang out inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods eventually succumbing for the all-important pinfall.
Baron Corbin sealed something of an upset as he became the new United States Champion after he overcame AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger. Dillinger had been added to the match late on and the triple-threat rules would count against champ Styles as the Lone Wolfe pinned Dillinger to snatch away the gold.
.@AJStylesOrg says that @BaronCorbinWWE's shortcuts would NOT have earned him the #USTitle if tonight's match remained 1-on-1. #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/ZBywPxvlw2— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 9, 2017
Natalya remains Smackdown Women’s Champion despite losing her match against Charlotte Flair via disqualification, while Randy Orton was victorious over Rusev as the two looked to close out their brief rivalry.
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal still reigns supreme at the top of the mountain on Smackdown Live after seeing off the challenge of Shinsuke Nakamura. While the Singh Brothers played their part in the match, this was as close as we’ve come to a ‘clean’ Mahal win as champion as he pinned the King of Strong Style to keep his title.
Bobby Roode’s first main roster WWE pay per view appearance ended in a bittersweet victory over Dolph Ziggler. The two traded handfuls of tights at the finish with Roode picking up the pinfall, only for a scorned Zigger to launch an immediate post-match attack to ensure he had the last laugh.
Hell in a Cell PPV results
Kevin Owens def. Shane McMahon
The Usos def. The New Day – New Smackdown Tag Team champions
Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger and AJ Styles – New United States champion
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Charlotte Flair def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya via disqualification
Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton def. Rusev.
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin def. The Hype Bros (kick-off match)