WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn III: Why you should not miss one of wrestling’s most popular exports

If you’re excited for WWE Summerslam this weekend and aren’t planning on watching NXT: Takeover Brooklyn the night before, there’s something you should know – you’re really missing out.

WWE brings one of its biggest events of the year once again to New York on Sunday night as the stars of Raw and Smackdown prepare to present the 30th edition of the summer spectacular.

But on the eve of that show and in the very same venue, another sell-out crowd will be wowed by some of WWE’s most impressive and popular talent – the NXT roster.

Bobby Roode, the current NXT Champion, defends his title against Scotland’s Drew McIntyre at the top of the card, but that’s only a fraction of what’s in store.

If you’re not fully up to speed with NXT and their story, we’ve put together this handy guide – all with a little help from some of the industry’s biggest names – our own William Regal and WWE legend Triple H among them.

WHO AND WHAT ARE NXT?

As WWE's developmental "brand," NXT is designed to give novice wrestlers or experienced talent from around the world the opportunity to learn the WWE ropes. Because of this, NXT has a revolving roster, constantly introducing the WWE Universe to outstanding up and coming talent.

Today’s best WWE talent arrived from NXT, including Sami Zayne, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and more. Now, the talent in NXT is rapidly approaching, if not matching, the talent of the main roster that you see on Raw and SmackDown Live.

WHERE WILL I FIND THEM?

NXT’s regular home is, as with much of WWE’s output, a weekly television series. On the back of Monday’s Raw and Tuesday’s Smackdown Live, NXT is broadcast on a Wednesday night on WWE Network as fast-paced, high-energy hour of action. The show is filmed at the studios of Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. The NXT roster tour domestically in the States and, usually, will travel Overseas at least once a year.

WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT IT?

There’s a real rawness and edginess about NXT that you won’t find elsewhere. While the roster isn’t totally packed with young and up-and-coming stars – the likes of Roode, Drew McIntyre and Eric Young have experience spanning decades – there’s something about the passion and drive of this young pool of talent that makes for great television. Even just the entrances will blow you away. Roode’s GLORIOUS anthem is quite something when 16,000 strong at a Takeover event sing it with gusto. If the entrances of Balor and Nakamura catch your eye each week on Raw and Smackdown, you have NXT to thank.

IS THERE A BRITISH INFLUENCE?

You bet. Brit legend William Regal is the on-screen General Manager of NXT and he also plays a huge role behind the scenes when it comes to scouting talent and helping to coach and develop it. WWE United Champion Pete Dunn, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have all featured on NXT having journeyed from these shores – and they almost certainly won’t be the last.

Regal spoke to The Independent recently about the British influx via NXT, saying: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s the biggest influx we’ve had of all time.

“It was just unheard of years ago.

“The odd English person would show up in American wrestling, but you just didn’t get too many people from Britain at all.

