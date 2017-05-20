WWE present Chelsea captain John Terry with an honorary championship belt after Premier League title success

Chelsea delivered a knockout blow to Tottenham’s title chances this season, and now their Premier League title success has been recognised by the WWE.

Club captain John Terry was this week presented with a one-off custom-made WWE belt to commemorate Chelsea’s successful season, and proudly displayed the strap at Stamford Bridge.

Terry will lift a rather more conventional trophy at the stadium on Sunday, when Chelsea are presented with the Premier League trophy at the Bridge after their final home game of the season, against already relegated Sunderland.

Hoisting the trophy aloft will likely be Terry’s final action as a Chelsea player, as he prepares for a move away from the club he joined at the age of 14.

The trophy will be the 15th Terry has won during his time at the club, and his fifth Premier League title, and will hope to conclude his Chelsea career with a 16th at Wembley.

However on Friday manager Antonio Conte declined to reveal whether Terry will make his anticipated final appearance in the match against Sunderland.