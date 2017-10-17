WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss warns Asuka she will be the one to end her unbeaten streak

Undefeated superstar Asuka makes her WWE main roster debut at Raw’s TLC pay-per-view this weekend – and Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has warned she could be the one to end her illustrious streak.

Former NXT champion Asuka has swept all before her in the company’s developmental territory over the last couple of years before being forced to surrender her title recently due to injury.

She did so with an impeccable record inside the squared-circle, earning her a call-up to WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw.

The 36-year-old makes her first appearance on pay-per-view this Sunday as she takes on Emma in a one-on-one match.

Her arrival on the roster has not gone unnoticed either – Raw Women’s Champion Bliss has been keeping a close eye on the Empress of Tomorrow and fancies that she can be the one to bring her string of victories to a shuddering halt.

Bliss has her own title defence at the weekend against Mickie James but, speaking to The Independent, it’s clear she has Asuka in her sights.

“I’m really excited for Asuka to come to Raw,” she commented. “We’re in the middle of the women’s revolution and are always looking to take it to the next level.

“Asuka has a lot to offer and can help us do that. I am definitely going to watch and see what she can do. I trained with her in NXT for a year and I am really excited to see her on the main roster.

“I would love to have a pay-per-view match with her and would love for her to try and take my title away, and to be the first person to beat her and show that she’s not that unbeatable.”

The women’s scene in WWE has boomed immeasurably over the last few years.

A first Hell in a Cell match was followed by a first Money in the Bank ladder match for the ladies, while there’s also talk of a Royal Rumble coming soon, too.