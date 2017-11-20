WWE Survivor Series results: Team Raw prevails as Triple H turns on Kurt Angle before beating Smackdown Live
Team Raw picked up WWE Survivor Series bragging rights over Smackdown Live as Triple H got the better of brother-in-law Shane McMahon.
Raw edged the night in total with four wins to Smackdown’s three, but the big talking points will be The Game’s decision to Pedigree General Manager Kurt Angle – aiding McMahon to pin him – to ensure he’d be the one to pick up the win for his team at Shane’s expense.
Triple H wouldn’t have the last laugh, though. Braun Strowman didn’t take kindly to the Cerebral Assassin’s antics and ended up delivering a thunderous powerslam to his team mate to close out the show.
It was a true rarity in that this was a major WWE pay-per-view without a single title on the line, save for the successful pre-show defence of the Cruserweight championship by Enzo Amore.
This was all about brand supremacy and throughout the night, stars traded blows in their individual battles, Brock Lesnar coming out on top against AJ Styles to score one of the night’s big wins for Raw. Styles is regarded as one of very best in the world and he again proved his versatility in a losing effort against The Beast Incarnate.
Raw’s women got the better of their Smackdown counterparts thanks to a comeback effort from Asuka, while the red brand were also victorious in the night’s opener as The Shield downed The New Day in a tag thriller.
United States Champion Baron Corbin was impressive as he was victorious against Intercontinental Champion The Miz, with Charlotte Flair netting bragging rights in the meeting of the two Women’s Champions as she beat Alexa Bliss.
The night’s pre-show saw Elias beat Matt Hardy and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat Breezango in addition to Amore’s win, while Smackdown Live’s tag team champions The Uso’s once again solidified their reputation as arguably the company’s best all-round team with a decisive victory over Sheamus and Cesaro.
WWE Survivor Series Results:
- Team Raw def. Team Smackdown (Men’s Elimination Match)
- Brock Lesnar def. AJ Styles
- The Shield def. The New Day
- Team Raw def. Team Smackdown (Women’s Elimination Match)
- Baron Corbin def. The Miz
- The Uso’s def Sheamus & Cesaro
- Charlotte Flair def. Alexa Bliss
- Elias def. Matt Hardy (pre-show)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayne def. Breezango (pre-show)
- Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto (pre-show)