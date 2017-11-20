WWE Survivor Series results: Team Raw prevails as Triple H turns on Kurt Angle before beating Smackdown Live

Team Raw picked up WWE Survivor Series bragging rights over Smackdown Live as Triple H got the better of brother-in-law Shane McMahon.

Raw edged the night in total with four wins to Smackdown’s three, but the big talking points will be The Game’s decision to Pedigree General Manager Kurt Angle – aiding McMahon to pin him – to ensure he’d be the one to pick up the win for his team at Shane’s expense.

Triple H wouldn’t have the last laugh, though. Braun Strowman didn’t take kindly to the Cerebral Assassin’s antics and ended up delivering a thunderous powerslam to his team mate to close out the show.

It was a true rarity in that this was a major WWE pay-per-view without a single title on the line, save for the successful pre-show defence of the Cruserweight championship by Enzo Amore.

This was all about brand supremacy and throughout the night, stars traded blows in their individual battles, Brock Lesnar coming out on top against AJ Styles to score one of the night’s big wins for Raw. Styles is regarded as one of very best in the world and he again proved his versatility in a losing effort against The Beast Incarnate.

Braun Strowman was left standing on his own after turning on Triple H (Getty) More