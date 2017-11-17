WWE Survivor Series: Team Smackdown and Team Raw go head-to-head but which brand will reign supreme?

Newly-crowned WWE champion AJ Styles meets Brock Lesnar on the last major pay-per-view of the year on Sunday.

Styles picked up an historic title win in Manchester earlier this month as part of the company’s lengthy European tour – the first man to ever win the gold outside of North America.

Styles, from Smackdown Live, goes head to head with Monday Night Raw’s equivalent – Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

While neither championship is on the line, the inter-brand battle sets the tone for what promises to be an interesting night of action as the blue versus red theme throws up countless rare matches that we’d otherwise not see.

(WWE) More

WWE has done a sterling job of building what looks to be a chaotic event, headlined by the elimination tag team match between the two brands.