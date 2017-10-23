WWE TLC results: The Shield and Kurt Angle stand tall but Finn Balor and AJ Styles steal the show

Finn Balor was victorious against AJ Styles at WWE TLC on a night that saw Kurt Angle stand tall on his return to in-ring action.

Styles and Balor, as expected, put on a fantastic performance. To say the two are not strangers to one another from their exploits around the world would be a gross understatement and the two good friends let it all hang out for what was effectively a bonus match. The live crowd enjoyed every second, and Balor getting the victory was probably the right result.

The five-on-three TLC match featuring what was left of The Shield and Raw GM Kurt Angle going up against Kane, Braun Strowman, Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro ended up being the down-and-out brawl that was expected, Kane and Strowman turning on each other midway through the bout before a late rally from Angle delivered victory for his team.

(WWE.com) More