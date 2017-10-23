WWE TLC results: The Shield and Kurt Angle stand tall but Finn Balor and AJ Styles steal the show
Finn Balor was victorious against AJ Styles at WWE TLC on a night that saw Kurt Angle stand tall on his return to in-ring action.
Styles and Balor, as expected, put on a fantastic performance. To say the two are not strangers to one another from their exploits around the world would be a gross understatement and the two good friends let it all hang out for what was effectively a bonus match. The live crowd enjoyed every second, and Balor getting the victory was probably the right result.
The five-on-three TLC match featuring what was left of The Shield and Raw GM Kurt Angle going up against Kane, Braun Strowman, Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro ended up being the down-and-out brawl that was expected, Kane and Strowman turning on each other midway through the bout before a late rally from Angle delivered victory for his team.
WWE’s Cruiserweight division had more time than normal to display their talents on the show and they made good use of it. Cedric Alexander is one of the finest talents on the Raw roster all-told, and he shone in a tag team bout alongside Rich Swann as they overcame Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick. The Cruiserweight championship was also on the line, Enzo Amore stealing the crown from Kalisto to become champ for the second time, albeit with an old-school thumb to the eye.
Elias and Jason Jordan interacted throughout the night and eventually came to blows in the ring as Jordan narrowly emerged the victor against The Drifter thanks to a contentious pinfall.
Former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka made her long-awaited debut on the WWE main roster as she opened the show with a solid showing and victory over Emma, who also made good on an opportunity to strut her stuff in what was her own first pay per view singles match.
The Raw Women’s Championship remains around the waist of Alexa Bliss as she turned back the challenge of veteran Mickie James. Bliss has been solid inside the ring for the last year or so and her stock will only rise after a crafty victory over one of the industry’s most accomplished performers.
WWE TLC Results:
Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle def. Kane, Braun Strowman, Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro.
Finn Balor def. AJ Styles
Asuka def. Emma
Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander def. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick
Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James
Enzo Amore def. Kalisto (New Cruiserweight Champion)
Jason Jordan def. Elias
Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox (pre-show)