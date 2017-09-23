Wydad Casablanca 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1 Agg, pens 3-2 ): The Brazilians crash out of the Caf Champions League on penalties

The Kings of the Titles stunned the defending champions as they progressed into the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday night

Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated from the Caf Champions League on Saturday night as Wydad Casablanca defeated the Tshwane giants on penalties.

A hostile atmosphere awaited Sundowns at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat as they took on Wydad in their Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal.

Masandawana went into the clash looking to defend their slender advantage after walking away with a 1-0 win at home courtesy of Yannick Zakri’s lone strike, and despite the Moroccan’s gamesmanship in the build-up to the encounter, Sundowns were determined to continue the defence of their crown.

Ahead of kick-off, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was given a major boost as Khama Billiat was declared fit after being side-lined with injury, and Mosimane wasted no time throwing the Zimbabwean into his starting XI alongside another returnee in Tiyani Mabunda.

However, the 27-year-old’s introduction would prove futile as he struggled on the night and was eventually withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining in the encounter.

As expected the encounter was a rather tentative affair as Sundowns looked to soak in the Kings of Titles’ early pressure. With 10 minutes played, Sundowns’ pragmatic start almost backfired. Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango had to be at his very best to deny Wydad Striker Daho Nicaise from close range.

It was certainly a busy night for Sundowns as Wydad’s attack threatened on a number of occasions needing several last-ditch tackles to avert the danger. To Sundowns’ credit they remained unfazed by the Moroccan’s dominance for the time-being and looked to utilise the pace of Percy Tau upfront to cause Wydad havoc on the break. But with just over 25 minutes played, Sundowns’ resistance was finally breached. Defender Wayne Arendse was caught ball watching as Salaheddine Saidi found himself unmarked at the back post, calmly heading the ball past a despairing Onyango. The goal meant that the Brazilians would be forced to come out of their shell in order claim a valuable away goal.

Nonetheless, with Sundowns venturing forward their defence was showing significant frailties and Wydad would count themselves as unlucky having not doubled their advantage before the half time break.

The second half began the way the first half ended with Wydad dictating the playing and looking to further their lead. With the half progressing, Sundowns began to find their feet and Hlompho Kekana had arguably Sundowns best chance of the game as he lashed his effort agonisingly wide of the Wydad goal from six-yards out.

Just before the hour mark, Wydad had another chnce of their own as the ever-dangerous Ismail El Haddad found himself unmarked in the opposition’s box but his volley went just over the cross bar. The encounter became a more free-flowing and exciting affair as both teams went in search of the decisive goal. With time running out and the game looking destined for penalties, Mosimane threw on Zakri and the introduction of the Ivorian gave Sundowns an added attacking impetus as he looked lively throughout his short spell on the field.

In a final throw of the dice, Mosimane brought on George Lebese for his first taste of continental action, but the change would do little to affect the outcome of the game as both sides failed to find the decisive goal and needed penalties to decide who would progress into the semi-finals.

Onyango gave Sundowns the early advantage as he saved Wydad’s first penalty, before Tau, Zakri and Bangaly Soumahoro eventually missed their spot kicks giving Wydad a famous victory over the defending champions.