Xavi hopes for a Juventus victory in the Champions League final for Buffon's sake

When Xavi, a four-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, states that he wants Real Madrid to lose in the upcoming Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3rd 2017, one would think it was the Catalan in him speaking out.

But the 37-year-old midfielder, who is currently plying his trade in Qatar's Al Sadd SC, wants the Los Blancos to lose for the sake of Juventus' star custodian Gianluigi Buffon who is yet to win the Champions League in his illustrated career.

"I think Juventus will win the Champions League. I want them to do it for Gigi Buffon," the midfield maestro told reporters at the opening of Qatar's Khalifa International Stadium (KIS), a venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gianluigi Buffon has reached the final of the prestigious tournament twice with Juventus, in 2003 where they lost in a penalty shootout against arch-rivals AC Milan and in 2014 when Barcelona outclassed them 3-1.

The 39-year-old is one of the modern greats of the game and Xavi feels he deserves to win the accolade before he called time on his career.

"If he (Buffon) wins it will be his first Champions League title. The final is 50% for both teams but I want Juventus to win for Buffon."