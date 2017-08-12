Xavi hoping Barcelona can beat Arsenal to Seri as midfielder has club's 'DNA'

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has Barcelona "DNA" and would be a shrewd addition at Camp Nou, says club legend Xavi.

The highly-rated Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with a big-money move this summer, with Barca reported to have joined Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in pursuit of his signature.

Seri’s showings in 2016-17 have helped to raise his profile and spark the interest from afar, with his quality and consistency shining through as Nice secured a surprise third-place finish in Ligue 1.

It could be that he is on his way to a leading European club before the current transfer window slams shut, with Xavi of the opinion that the 26-year-old would shine in La Liga.

He told Eurosport: “When I was told that a Nice player was nicknamed the ‘African Xavi’, I followed him very closely.

Jean Michael Seri Nice 16 17 More

“I watched matches and a ton of videos. I didn’t know him... and I was spellbound: I’m not used to seeing such a talent in midfield. Short passing, long passing, tactical intelligence, distance shooting, personality, organising play, that last magic pass... ‘madre mia!’

“He would do very well at Barca! He can play anywhere in the middle. Seri is fantastic. I can say, without hesitation, that he has what we call ‘Barca DNA’.”

It has been reported that Nice will demand at least £34 million in any deal which takes Seri away from the club.

That could be considered quite the bargain, given that transfer fees have been inflated once again during another busy summer in 2017.