Xavi: I want to make Qatar competitive at World Cup 2022

A day after Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), called for Xavi Hernandez to be the national coach of Qatar, the Al Sadd midfielder stated that he would like to help Qatar in any way possible to be competitive at the World Cup 2022.

The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has spoken of his desire to be a coach in future. Xavi is also undergoing coaching licenses and is working closely with the Under-20 national team of Qatar. Just like Pep Guardiola, Xavi too is taking his first lessons in coaching in Qatar.

“I’m honoured that Hassan Al Thawadi thinks that I can be the coach of Qatar. Yes, I would like to be a coach but I’m using this time to get my coaching licenses. I want to start coaching and yes, it could be one of the options that I coach Qatar. It is an exciting project and I am very grateful to the country. I would like to help in any way for them to be competitive at the World Cup,” said the former Barcelona medio.

With the ultimate aim to be a coach of Barcelona in the years to come, Xavi was questioned if he would be willing to spend his formative years of coaching in Asia.

“Why not? It could be in Qatar or another place in Asia. I would like to start here in Doha and maybe later in the national team but what is clear is that I would like to coach and be on the field,” he replied.

