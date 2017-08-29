Xavi wins the lottery in Doha

The 37-year-old midfielder was presented with a huge cheque after winning the top prize in the bank's annual draw

As well as a World Cup and multiple European Championship, Champions League and La Liga champion, former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi can now count himself a lottery winner.

Just as the iconic midfielder has been a magnet for trophies throughout his career, it seems money just flies at him too, as another big cheque has been handed to him by Doha Bank.

Less than a year after opening his account with the bank, the Spaniard has won 1 million Qatar riyals (€225,000) in their annual lottery and said he had been targeting the big prize all along.

“Winning the cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise," Xavi, now playing with Qatari side Al Sadd, said.

"I had opened my account in Doha Bank on the 5th of December, 2016, as I had taken interest in the Al Dana program after hearing about how Doha Bank encourages their customers to save money, and get a chance to become Millionaires, as well as the opportunity to win other cash prizes.

"I started to invest with the Al Dana Savings program, aiming to win the QAR 1 Million."

The 37-year-old is said to be earning around €10 million per year with Al Sadd, but obviously doesn't subscribe to famous adage that more money means more problems.