Xhaka reveals how Wenger helped with Arsenal card counting

Granit Xhaka credits Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with helping him to cut down on needless bookings and dismissals.

The Switzerland international has been an accident waiting to happen at times, with the 25-year-old’s card count making for dismal reading.

Having moved to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2016, the tough-tackling midfielder proceeded to collect three red cards and 14 yellows for club and country over the course of a single campaign.

Those disciplinary struggles came on the back of three previous sending offs while with Borussia Monchengladbach, but Xhaka insists that he is now a changed man.

Having picked up just three bookings so far this season, the Gunners star told The Sun: “With hindsight, you are a bit cleverer. There was a time in Germany where I got lots of yellow cards and some reds.

