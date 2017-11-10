Xherdan Shaqiri stokes Northern Ireland fire by claiming World Cup play-off is over after first leg - 'It's going to be a nice party'
The burning sense of injustice felt by Northern Ireland’s players, management and staff had still to subside as the squad boarded their charter flight to Basel on Friday afternoon.
But festering anger at Switzerland’s controversial penalty at Windsor Park on Thursday night is unlikely to be their only source of motivation going into the second leg of their World Cup play-off on Sunday as manager Michael O’Neill bids to create a siege mentality.
Xherdan Shaqiri had boldly declared after Switzerland’s 1-0 victory that it was “going to be a nice party when we qualify”, and while there is little doubt the Swiss are the firm favourites to progress to Russia, the Stoke playmaker may have inadvertently just done O’Neill’s team talk for him.
Belfast was still struggling to digest Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan’s inexplicable decision to punish Corry Evans for a perceived handball when Shaqiri’s volley had actually hit him on the back, after which Ricardo Rodriguez converted the resulting penalty in the 58th minute. Yet not even that bitter pill may focus Northern Ireland minds as much as Shaqiri’s suggestion that the tie is as good as over.
“Of course it’s going to be a nice party when we qualify,” Shaqiri said, confident the hard work had been done. “We can celebrate but we have to do it. We have taken one step to the World Cup.
“It was a great result for us, the best we could get there. Many teams have found it difficult [at Windsor Park]. Northern Ireland will have to play more offensively in Basel. They have to score to try to get to the World Cup. They played too defensively against us and they did not do enough to score so they’re going to come to Basel, try to be more offensive and that will mean it is more open for us.”
Jonny Evans, Corry’s brother, said Northern Ireland would need to evoke the spirit of Lyon, when they beat Ukraine 2-0 in June last year to progress to the last 16 of Euro 2016 after defeats in their opening two matches of the tournament against Poland and Germany. No team has lost the first leg of a World Cup play-off at home and progressed but Evans hopes nerves, complacency and expectation could hamper the Swiss.
“They have got everything to hold on for now so they might come into the game with a bit of nerves and a bit of pressure on them and hopefully we can take advantage of that,” the West Bromwich Albion defender said.
“We’re still in the tie, it’s important not to get carried away. We still have the ability and character in the squad to turn it around. You look back at the Euros after we lost the opening game to Poland and then our second match to Germany. We managed to come back and played unbelievably against Ukraine so we will have to see. There’s still a lot of motivation in the squad and a big prize there for us.”
Corry Evans will miss the game through suspension after being booked over the penalty controversy and Stuart Dallas could also be absent after taking a nasty blow to the ankle following a dreadful early challenge from Fabian Schar that O’Neill was convinced should have yielded a red card instead of a yellow. George Saville is likely to replace Evans and Jamie Ward will probably come in for Dallas if the Leeds United winger does not make it.
Jonny Evans accused Hategan of “guessing” but said the players had been wary of remonstrating too loudly with the referee amid fear of being booked and missing the second leg through suspension. In addition to Corry Evans, seven other players had been a yellow card away from a ban.
“With what is at stake, for him to guess is inexcusable,” Evans said. “I had a feeling the referee knew that he had made a wrong decision. It was difficult because you don’t know which way referees are going to react in moments like that and you could heara few things that the lads were saying but there were quite a few of us on yellow cards so we had to watch ourselves because the referee can start throwing yellow cards about.
“I haven’t said anything to Corry. It’s difficult , what do you say in a moment like that? He didn’t do anything wrong, he’s actually made a great block from the shot.”