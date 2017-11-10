Xherdan Shaqiri stokes Northern Ireland fire by claiming World Cup play-off is over after first leg - 'It's going to be a nice party'

The burning sense of injustice felt by Northern Ireland’s players, management and staff had still to subside as the squad boarded their charter flight to Basel on Friday afternoon.

But festering anger at Switzerland’s controversial penalty at Windsor Park on Thursday night is unlikely to be their only source of motivation going into the second leg of their World Cup play-off on Sunday as manager Michael O’Neill bids to create a siege mentality.

Xherdan Shaqiri had boldly declared after Switzerland’s 1-0 victory that it was “going to be a nice party when we qualify”, and while there is little doubt the Swiss are the firm favourites to progress to Russia, the Stoke playmaker may have inadvertently just done O’Neill’s team talk for him.

Belfast was still struggling to digest Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan’s inexplicable decision to punish Corry Evans for a perceived handball when Shaqiri’s volley had actually hit him on the back, after which Ricardo Rodriguez converted the resulting penalty in the 58th minute. Yet not even that bitter pill may focus Northern Ireland minds as much as Shaqiri’s suggestion that the tie is as good as over.

“Of course it’s going to be a nice party when we qualify,” Shaqiri said, confident the hard work had been done. “We can celebrate but we have to do it. We have taken one step to the World Cup.

Corry Evans concedes a controversial penalty Credit: Getty images More