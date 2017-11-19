Xola Mlambo hopes to remain injury-free after helping Bidvest Wits beat Kaizer Chiefs

The central midfielder returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and put on a man of the match performance against Amakhosi

Bidvest Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo hopes to remain injury free for the remainder of the season after helping the club reach the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday.

"Nobody wants to be injured. I pray all the time to stay injury free and keep getting as much [game] time as I could and every opportunity I get I appreciate and work twice as hard,” Mlambo told the media.

The Students advanced to their first final this season following a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, and Mlambo bossed the midfield.

Mlambo is pleased with their discipline and how they managed to keep Amakhosi at bay more so after they went down to 10 men following Wiseman Meyiwa’s first half dismissal.

"We had a bit of a sloppy start and we gained momentum but after Chiefs got the red card, they were definitely wonderful, they kept us running. We just had to keep our discipline after we got that goal. So, I reckon the coach's plan really worked well for us,” Mlambo said.

Mlambo hopes the cup triumph transcends over to turn their league fortunes around.

"With the situation we're sitting on now, every game is important. We had to focus on this game, now it's over we have to switch on and focus on our next game in the league and turn our situation around,” Mlambo added.