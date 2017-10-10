Xola Mlambo says Bidvest Wits must treat every game like a cup final

Wits have had a disappointing start to the season, but Mlambo is optimistic that they will turn the corner before it's too late

Bidvest Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo believes they now have to treat every game like a cup final following their poor to start to the campaign.

“It has not been easy for any of us, and that’s because we came into this season as both league and MTN8 defending champions. We’ll now have to treat every game as if it were a cup final and hopefully we’ll turn the corner soon,” Mlambo told the media.

Their poor run of form has led to suggestions that Gavin Hunt could lose his job as head coach, but Mlambo believes they will turn the corner in the near future.

In light of his lack of game time, Mlambo is confident that his chance will come.

“I believe the coach will field me when the time is right. It’s very difficult (for him) now because we’ve got a whole lot of talented midfielders. We’ve got players such as (Thabang) Monare, Pienaar, Classen, (Ben) Motshwari and (Phumlani) Ntshangase who can play anywhere. So yes, the competition is tight and that’s why it’s very important for anyone who is fielded to make full use of the chance to represent the club well,” Mlambo said.

The Students take on the high-flying Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium next week Sunday.