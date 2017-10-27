Yacine Brahimi wins Porto player of the year award

The 27-year-old has been rewarded for his stellar performances for the Blue and Whites all year round in an elaborate ceremony at the Dragao

Yacine Brahimi has been named 2017 Porto player of the year.

The Algeria international joined the Dragons from Granada in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to make 125 appearances for the club while scoring 32 goals in the process.

And the former Rennes winger who was instrumental as the Estadio do Dragao outfit finished as runners-up in the 2016/17 Portuguese Primeira Liga season and qualified for the Uefa Champions League was voted the Blue and Whites best player of the year 2017.

And the 27-year-old who has already scored three goals in the Portuguese top flight already this season to help his side open up a two-point gap at the top of the log thanked manager Sergio Conceicao and insists the club is desperate to end their four-year trophy drought.

"Now I have a manager[Sérgio Conceição] that gives me confidence, not the other way around like last year[Nuno E. Santo]," Brahimi said during the ceremony.

"For four years we haven't won anything. The most important for me this season is to win the Liga.”