Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Mark McGwire’s rookie HR record

Aaron Judge surpassed Mark McGwire's rookie record as he reached 50 home runs for the season.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge etched his name in MLB record books once again on Monday breaking Mark McGwire's rookie record with his 49th and 50th home runs of the season.

The 49th came courtesy of an opposite-field bomb in the bottom of third inning off the Kansas City Royals' Jake Junis.

And the half-century arrived as Judge went to left-center off Kansas City reliever Trevor Cahill. Team-mate Gary Sanchez followed Judge with his 33rd homer of the season.

Judge's 50th homer was good for ninth-most home runs in a season for a Yankee, moving past the 49-homer mark by Lou Gehrig (1934, 1936) and Babe Ruth (1930). Mickey Mantle's 52 in 1956 stands alone in eighth.

The 23-year-old hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break and then plumetted to earth, striking out in a record 37 consecutive games. He hit just three home runs in the month of August before turning things around in September with 13 so far this month.