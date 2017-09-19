Yankees' Judge ties one Maris mark, Stanton inches closer to another

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton are closing in on records.

Roger Maris' 1961 season with the New York Yankees is one of the best by any player in MLB history but Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are on the cusp of matching some of those historic numbers after homering on Monday.

Stanton hit his 55th home run of the season against the New York Mets, putting the Miami Marlins outfielder within six of the 61 home runs Maris smashed in 1961.

Marlins slugger Stanton now has 12 games left to hit six home runs to tie Maris or seven to beat him.

Meanwhile, Yankees star Judge matched another Maris mark from '61.

The 25-year-old right fielder hit his 44th home run of the season off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana to put him five home runs shy of the all-time rookie home run record held by Mark McGwire.

Judge's home run was also his 30th of the year at Yankee Stadium, matching Maris in 1961 and Lou Gehrig in 1934 for the most home runs hit in a single season at Yankee Stadium, though the actual building has changed.

Maris' 1961 mark stood as MLB's single-season home run record until McGwire and Sammy Sosa passed it in 1998 and Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001.