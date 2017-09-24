Yankees back in postseason after clinching playoff spot

After a one-year hiatus from the playoffs, the New York Yankees are back after Saturday's 5-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees have now made it to the postseason 19 times in the last 23 years. However, they have won just one World Series (2009) in the last 17 seasons.

Sonny Gray – acquired before the July 31 trade deadline – allowed just one run with four strikeouts in six innings to improve to 10-11 with a 3.31 ERA on the season.

Offensively, Greg Bird hit his sixth home run to help catapult New York to victory.

The Yankees are still four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League (AL) East lead after the win, but they can rest easy knowing they will at least be back in the postseason at some capacity.