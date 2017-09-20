Yankees, Cardinals keep pace in postseason race

CC Sabathia guided the New York Yankees to a win, while Dexter Fowler led the St Louis Cardinals in MLB.

The New York Yankees and St Louis Cardinals kept pace in the MLB play-off race with wins on Tuesday.

The Yankees took down the Minnesota Twins 5-2, while the Cardinals came back to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 in extra innings.

The Yankees remained three games back of the Boston Red Sox for the American League (AL) East lead.

St Louis moved closer to Colorado for the second National League (NL) wildcard spot after the Rockies fell to the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Hunter Pence.

The Cardinals are going to have to play very well in coming days to earn a place in the one-game play-off and they did just that Tuesday when Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and later came around to score the deciding run.

In addition to Fowler's three-for-four night with a walk and two RBIs, Yankees starter CC Sabathia recorded his 2,833rd career strikeout which put him behind only Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson for most strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 1-0 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-6 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 2-5 New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals 2-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets 4-5 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 9-8 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 8-7 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 4-2 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 1-3 Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-6 San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers 3-1 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 3-4 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 6-3 Los Angeles Angels

TIGERS, A'S IN THRILLING BATTLE

In the A's-Tigers slugfest, Detroit's Alex Presley went four-for-six with a home run, double, two singles and an RBI, while Oakland's Jed Lowrie gave the A's a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the eighth inning. The blast helped Lowrie finish three-for-five with a home run, double, single and five RBIs.

DAVIDSON BATTLES

White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson went 0-for-four with three strikeouts in Chicago's 3-1 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

REALMUTO WINS IT FOR MARLINS

Catcher J.T. Realmuto won it in extra innings for the Marlins.

BREWERS AT PIRATES

The Brewers (81-70) are fully in the wildcard race with 11 games left to play. They dropped Pittsburgh 1-0 behind a great start from Chase Anderson and now they turn to Matt Garza (6-9, 4.99 ERA) to keep their winning ways going. Steven Brault (1-0, 4.38) will try to play spoiler for the Pirates (68-84).