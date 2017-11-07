Yankees, Dodgers headline MLB awards finalists

Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger are among the nominees for baseball's prestigious awards.

As the cliche goes, "to the victors go the spoils," and that perfectly describes the scenario for MLB's 2017 award nominations.

World Series champions the Houston Astros and runner-up the Los Angeles Dodgers were prominent among the nominations for the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards, which are handed out based on regular-season accomplishments.

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was nominated for both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year after leading the AL in homers (52), runs (128) and walks (127).

While he is likely a lock for the Rookie of the Year Award, Judge is in for a tight MVP race against Astros star Jose Altuve, who led the AL in average (.346) and hits (204) for a second straight season.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the nominees on Monday.

The winners will be name next week, beginning with Rookie of the Year on November 13, followed by Manager of the Year on November 14; Cy Young Award on November 15; and Most Valuable Player on November 16.

NL MVP finalists

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

AL MVP finalists

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

NL Cy Young finalists

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young finalists

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

NL Rookie of the Year finalists

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul DeJong, St Louis Cardinals

AL Rookie of the Year finalists

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NL Manager of the Year finalists

Bud Black, Colorado Rockies

Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks

Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Manager of the Year finalists

Terry Francona, Cleveland Indians

Paul Molitor, Minnesota Twins

A.J. Hinch, Houston Astros