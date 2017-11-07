Yankees, Dodgers headline MLB awards finalists
As the cliche goes, "to the victors go the spoils," and that perfectly describes the scenario for MLB's 2017 award nominations.
World Series champions the Houston Astros and runner-up the Los Angeles Dodgers were prominent among the nominations for the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards, which are handed out based on regular-season accomplishments.
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was nominated for both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year after leading the AL in homers (52), runs (128) and walks (127).
While he is likely a lock for the Rookie of the Year Award, Judge is in for a tight MVP race against Astros star Jose Altuve, who led the AL in average (.346) and hits (204) for a second straight season.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the nominees on Monday.
The winners will be name next week, beginning with Rookie of the Year on November 13, followed by Manager of the Year on November 14; Cy Young Award on November 15; and Most Valuable Player on November 16.
NL MVP finalists
Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
AL MVP finalists
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
NL Cy Young finalists
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Cy Young finalists
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
NL Rookie of the Year finalists
Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
Paul DeJong, St Louis Cardinals
AL Rookie of the Year finalists
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
NL Manager of the Year finalists
Bud Black, Colorado Rockies
Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks
Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Manager of the Year finalists
Terry Francona, Cleveland Indians
Paul Molitor, Minnesota Twins
A.J. Hinch, Houston Astros