MLB: Yankees offense struggles again with Gray on mound

Sonny Gray again received little run support as the New York Yankees were beaten in MLB, while the Minnesota Twins had a big win on Tuesday.

Gray was great again in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field, tossing eight innings of five-hit, two-run ball in which he walked just one and struck out nine.

It was more than enough to win a game, but Gray was saddled with a loss as his offense mustered one run in a 2-1 defeat.

A lead-off home run by Kevin Kiermaier and an eighth-inning blast by Adeiny Hechavarria was all Tampa Bay needed for a victory.

The lack of run support is not new for Gray. The 27-year-old has made eight starts for the Yankees since being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics prior to the July 31 trade deadline. In five of those starts, the Yankees have scored one run or less. He lost all five of those games.

With the loss, the Yankees' lead in the first wildcard spot over the Twins dropped to three games as Minnesota blew out San Diego 16-0 behind seven home runs, including one in each of the first seven innings, a MLB record.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 3-4 Kansas City Royals



Atlanta Braves 8-0 Washington Nationals



Miami Marlins 8-9 Philadelphia Phillies



Baltimore Orioles 2-3 Toronto Blue Jays



Detroit Tigers 0-2 Cleveland Indians



New York Yankees 1-2 Tampa Bay Rays



Oakland Athletics 1-11 Boston Red Sox



Pittsburgh Pirates 2-5 Milwaukee Brewers



New York Mets 3-8 Chicago Cubs



Seattle Mariners 10-3 Texas Rangers



San Diego Padres 0-16 Minnesota Twins



Cincinnati Reds 4-13 St Louis Cardinals



Colorado Rockies 4-2 Arizona Diamondbacks



Houston Astros 1-0 Los Angeles Angels



Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 San Francisco Giants

BETTS BRILLIANT FOR BOSTON

Mookie Betts went three-for-five with two home runs, a triple, two runs scored and six RBIs in Boston's 11-1 victory over the A's. Betts also made Red Sox history as his two homers gave him 20 this season. He has stolen 20 bases as well, making him the first player in Red Sox history to record a 20-20 season in consecutive years.

The Indians matched the 2002 A's for the most consecutive wins in American League (AL) history with their 20th straight, thanks in part to ace Corey Kluber. The right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out eight as Cleveland dropped the Tigers 2-0. Kluber allowed just five hits and walked none, improving to 16-4 this year.

BAD BRITTON COSTS BALTIMORE

Zach Britton blew his second save of the year, giving up three hits, a walk and two runs against the Blue Jays as the Orioles dropped their sixth straight.

HOT HOSKINS

Rhys Hoskins cannot be stopped. The Phillies slugger added two more home runs, giving him 16 long balls in 32 career games.

MARINERS AT RANGERS

The Mariners (72-72) acquired Mike Leake (2-0, 2.77 ERA) from the Cardinals to win games like this down the stretch. He will take on Martin Perez (12-10, 4.81 ERA), who the Rangers (72-73) hoped would win games in play-off races for years when they brought him up in 2012. This is a chance. Both teams are within four games of the second wildcard spot in the AL.