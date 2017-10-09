Yankees, Red Sox in series-saving wins over Indians and Astros

Eliminated was avoided by the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS on Sunday.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox stayed alive in the MLB playoffs after defeating the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros respectively.

The Yankees momentarily erased the memory of Friday's collapse by defeating the Indians 1-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Still down 2-1 in the best-of-five American League Division Series, the Yankees will have to produce more magic to reach the Champions Series.

The Red Sox also clawed back the deficit to 2-1 against the Astros with a 10-3 triumph in Boston.

After dropping games one and two of the ALDS in convincing fashion, the Red Sox fought back from an early 3-0 hole to beat the Astros.

PRICE PROVES TRUSTWORTHY IN POSTSEASON

Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister was lifted from the game in the second inning with three earned runs. Joe Kelly came on to finish the second inning, and pitch the third inning, but then it was David Price's turn.

Price entered the game 2-8 with a 5.32 postseason ERA, which gave him an unsavoury reputation in clutch situations. But Price tossed four shutout innings with four strikeouts in relief Sunday, helping Boston stave off elimination.

Price, who became the first Red Sox pitcher with four-plus innings pitched in relief in a postseason game since Pedro Martinez 1999, has not allowed a run in 6.6 innings of relief work this postseason. He had compiled a 6.28 ERA as a starter in his previous four playoff appearances.

TANAKA BECAME THE ACE NEW YORK NEEDED, CHAPMAN STARRING

Tanaka was inconsistent this year. His entire regular season could be summed up in his last two starts — both against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the first of the two starts, Tanaka allowed seven earned runs in 5.6 innings. He then followed it up by striking out 15 batters in seven shutout innings.