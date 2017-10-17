Yankees rout Astros to reduce ALCS deficit

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series, the New York Yankees responded with a win over the Houston Astros on Monday.

Can the New York Yankees mount consecutive playoff series comeback after trailing two games to none? The Bronx Bombers took the first step on Monday, topping the Houston Astros 8-1 in game three of the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees rallied from down 2-0 to beat the Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series, and now thanks to CC Sabathia, Aaron Judge and Co., New York are right back in the series with two more games at Yankee Stadium, where they had the AL's best home record.

Teams that lose the first two games of a best-of-seven series come back to win only 16.2 percent of the time, but if the Yankees' bats can get hot like in game three, look out.

JUDGE ENJOYS BREAKOUT GAME

Did Judge's outfield collision finally wake him up? Only half-joking, but Judge made fans forget about the rest of his playoff struggles after robbing Astros' Yuli Gurriel of a hit when he leapt and caught a line drive before colliding with the right-field wall in the fourth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Judge came to the plate owning a dismal four-for-31 batting line with 20 strikeouts this postseason, the most before the World Series all-time.

The slugger broke out of his slump with a three-run homer to give the Yankees an 8-0 lead but he was not done. Following his first homer since the wildcard game, Judge again flashed his leather in the fifth, robbing Cameron Maybin of a hit with a diving grab. Judge was not the only one to end a slump. Chase Headley's RBI hit was the first by a Yankees designated hitter this postseason.

SABATHIA IS YANKEES' GO-TO PITCHER

When the Yankees need a win, they turn to the veteran southpaw. Entering Monday's game, Sabathia was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 10 starts following Yankees defeats. He was solid in game five of the ALDS and was dependable again on Monday, spinning six shutout innings with three hits allowed and five strikeouts. Sabathia did walk four, including two in the third inning that loaded the bases for the Astros in a then three-run game. But Sabathia was able to get Carlos Correa to pop out on a fastball to end the inning en route to a historic outing. At 37 years and 87-days-old, Sabathia became the oldest pitcher with six scoreless innings in the postseason since Pedro Martínez in 2009 NLCS game two.