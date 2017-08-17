Yankees star Judge sets dubious strikeout record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge passed Adam Dunn for the most consecutive games with a strikeout in MLB history.

With his strikeout against Erik Goeddel in the ninth inning of the New York Yankees' 5-3 win over the New York Mets, All-Star Judge has now struck out at least once in 33 consecutive games.

Judge passed Adam Dunn, who had the previous record of 32 straight games which he set in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox.

Give Judge credit though, he did go two for five on the night, including a 457-foot home run.

The home run was Judge's 37th of the year, his strikeout was number 159.