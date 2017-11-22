Yankees All-Star Judge undergoes shoulder surgery

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had an arthroscopic "clean-up" of his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old is expected to be fully recovered before spring training.

"The procedure involved a loose-body removal and cartilage clean-up by Dr. Neil ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles," the team's PR department tweeted on Tuesday.

The shoulder bothered the rookie for much of the season and was attributed to the slump he went through during the 1017 campaign.

Judge fought through it though and had one of the best months of September in recent history.

A sensation in his first full season in the majors, Judge set the MLB single-season rookie record with 52 home runs in 2017, batting .284/.422/.627 with a 114 RBIs in helping lead the Yankees into the postseason.