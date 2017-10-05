Yankees will start Gray in game one of ALDS

Sonny Gray will be on the mound for the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, while CC Sabathia will start game two.

Sonny Gray will start for the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Yankees announced Gray will be on the mound at Progressive Field, while CC Sabathia will start game two.

Gray came over to the Yankees – who trumped the Minnesota Twins in the MLB wildcard clash – at the trade deadline in a deal with the Oakland Athletics for multiple prospects.

In 11 starts with the Yankees, Gray went 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA. He also tallied 59 strikeouts and 27 walks in 65.3 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old pitcher lost his Yankees' debut in a matchup with the Indians.

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber tossed a complete game allowing just one run in Gray's first start with New York.

However, Kluber will not start game one for the Indians. That honour will go to Trevor Bauer, the former number three overall pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011.