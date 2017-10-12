Yankees upstage Indians to reach ALCS, Nats force game five

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros in the MLB ALCS after eliminating the Cleveland Indians.

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 to progress to the American League Championship series, while the Washington Nationals stayed alive in the National League Division Series.

Brett Gardner iced New York's 3-2 lead in the ninth inning by plating two runs with a single on his 12th pitch of an at-bat against closer Cody Allen on Wednesday.

The Indians had two errors in the ninth inning (three for the game), and they paid for their sloppy play by exiting the MLB postseason.

New York lost the first two games of the ALDS, but fought back to win three consecutive matches against the defending AL champs, who will enter the 2018 season with a 70-year championship drought.

With the loss, the Indians became the first 100-win team to blow a two-game lead in a divisional series since the 2001 Oakland Athletics (also to Yankees).

Meanwhile, the Nationals crushed the Chicago Cubs 5-0 at Wrigley Field, tying their NLDS at two games apiece.

After a day of rain, the Nats and reigning World Series champions the Cubs returned to the diamond Wednesday in murky, cloudy Chicago skies. Stephen Strasburg got the start despite apparently being under the weather, and he shut the Cubs out with electric stuff.

Now, just like game seven of last year's World Series, the Cubs will have to win a big game on the road to save their season.

SABATHIA TURNS BACK THE CLOCK

CC Sabathia spun some of his 2007 Cy Young Award-winning form while becoming the first pitcher in playoff history with nine-plus strikeouts in fewer than five innings pitched.

Sabathia earned the start in the city that drafted him, and he struck out nine batters with two earned runs in 4.3 innings. The six-time All-Star had all his off-speed pitches working through four innings, but he was pulled in the fifth after allowing two runs. Still, Sabathia proved to be a useful starting option moving forward this postseason.