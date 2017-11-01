Yarde makes Sale switch

Steve Diamond says the signing of Marland Yarde fits Sale's criteria of bringing in players with international pedigree.

Sale Sharks have signed England winger Marland Yarde from Premiership rivals Harlequins on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old flyer was dropped by Quins for their recent European Champions Cup trip to Wasps due to an "internal disciplinary matter" and was not included in the squad for a victory over Worcester Warriors last Saturday.

Yarde, who won the most recent of his 13 international caps on the tour of Argentina in June, has agreed to join Steve Diamond's side with immediate effect, after scoring 13 tries in 47 appearances for Quins following his move from London Irish in 2014.

Sharks director of rugby Diamond said: "Marland is a very exciting player and he will very much suit our attacking style of play.

"Though Marland has lots of experience he's still very young with his best years ahead of him.

"I am sure that he will fit in perfectly with the rest of our squad and we are all very excited about welcoming Marland to Sale Sharks.

"Marland fits our criteria of international class recruitment and our search for a world-class lock, prop and centre continues."

Quins director of rugby John Kingston stated: "Marland is a top player and I have a great relationship with him. We have enjoyed working together over the last three years and I want to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.

"He's played really well for us this year, but the decision for Harlequins to allow Marland to speak to Sale was made because I felt it was in the best interest of the club. Every decision I make is with the intention of doing the right thing for Harlequins football club, and that's the way it will always be.

"I'm building a positive environment and culture at Harlequins, on and off the field, which I believe will ultimately allow us to challenge for honours."