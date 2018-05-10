Cycling: Yates soars into Giro lead, Chaves wins stage

Simon Yates soared up Mount Etna to take over as the new Giro d'Italia leader and his team-mate Esteban Chaves is up to third after winning a gruelling stage six.

Yates was third in the general classification at the start of the 169-kilometre route from Caltanissetta to Etna, trailing leader Rohan Dennis by 17 seconds.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider moved away from his GC rivals to take the maglia rosa off the Australian with a strong final climb on Thursday, catching Chaves in the final kilometre before allowing the Colombian to cross the line just in front.

READ MORE: Wayne Rooney ‘agrees MLS move’

READ MORE: Mourinho’s men seal second spot after draw at West Ham

READ MORE: Joshua promoter Matchroom launches $1billion DAZN deal in US

Englishman Yates holds a 16-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin, who was back in eighth in the first mountain summit finish of the race.

Chaves, the last man standing from the break of the day, is another 10 seconds adrift of his colleague Yates, while Dennis finds himself with 53 seconds to make up after failing to react when the climbers attacked.

Team Sky's Chris Froome, bidding to complete a Grand Tour triple crown, is a minute and 10 seconds back in eighth spot after finishing 10th.

Thibaut Pinot finished 26 seconds after the Mitchelton-Scott duo in third place and sits fifth in the GC standings.

YATES: CHAVES EARNED STAGE WIN

Chaves had spent much of the day with a leading pack and showed great staying power to see it through.

Yates reeled him in near the end of a brutal 15km climb, but was happy to go without the stage win, safe in the knowledge that he would have the maglia rosa on his back.

"The start was crazy. I didn't really have to do anything, I could sit in the wheels and save energy." Yates told Eurosport.

"I felt really good. I looked across the road and everyone was looking at each other. I took a chance.

Story Continues

"Chaves had been out on the road all day, so he deserved the stage win."

Chaves now has four Grand Tour stage wins to his name.

STAGE RESULT

1. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) 4:16:11



2. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)



3. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) +0:26



4. George Bennett (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) +0:26



5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) +0:26

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 22:46:03



2. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) +0:16



3. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) +0:26

Points Classification

1. Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) 131



2. Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) 55



3. Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia) 53

King of the Mountains

1. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) 35



2. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 18



3. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) 12

NEXT UP

The riders will welcome a relatively undemanding stage seven, which will see them wind their way on a 159km route from Pizzo to Praia a Mare on Friday.