Yaya Toure’s agent dismisses Pep Guardiola‘s claim

The 34-year-old has not featured for the Citizens this season and his agent is sure that it is not for ‘sporting reasons’

Yaya Toure’s agent, Dimitry Seluk has dismissed claims that the Manchester City midfielder is yet to make a competitive apperance this season for 'sporting reasons'.

The midfielder was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad that thrashed Feyenoord 4-0 in Wednesday's Uefa Champions League Group F opener.

And the Spanish tactician said he overlooked the former Ivory Coast international due to 'sporting reasons', a claim the player's representative has countered.

“Yaya is in great shape. He will prove it. He is fit to play. It's up to Guardiola to decide,” Seluk tweeted.

The Ivory Coast international signed a year extension to his contract in June but his relationship with the manager has not been on a high.

Toure will be hoping for his first game of the season when Manchester City travel to Vicarage Road to keep a date with Watford in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.