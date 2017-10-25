Yaya Toure blasts ‘rubbish’ Carabao Cup ball: 'It’s worse than the Jabulani!'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has laid into the official ball used in the Carabao Cup, branding it “rubbish” and worse than the infamous Jabulani.

City boss Pep Guardiola complained that the ball, manufactured by Mitre, was “unacceptable” and “too light” after his side overcame Championship leaders Wolves on Tuesday night.

City 9/4 favs to win Carabao Cup

Guardiola’s annoyance was clear but Toure went one step further with his criticism, insisting everything about the ball is rubbish.

“I don’t like it, to be honest,” the former Ivory Coast international told reporters. “They can do better than that. It’s too light.

“Even in my country they can’t use those kind of balls. I think they have to be better than that because the ball was too soft. It’s rubbish, but that’s fine.”

Asked what was wrong with it specifically, he replied: “It’s everything. Shooting - the ball is very light, when you touch it, it’s floating, it’s rubbish. And in this weather it’s difficult.”

