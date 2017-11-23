Yaya Toure: If I was frustrated I would tell Guardiola I want to go home

Yaya Toure maintains that he is not looking for a way out of Manchester City despite being reduced to a bit-part role under Pep Guardiola.

Having previously been moved out of Barcelona by the Catalan coach, the 34-year-old midfielder initially struggled to make his mark under new management at the Etihad Stadium last season.

Toure was frozen out until returning to the fold to make a telling contribution and earn himself a 12-month contract extension.

He has been unable to build on those efforts, being restricted to just five appearances across all competitions in 2017-18, but the Ivorian insists that he has no issue with Guardiola’s selection policy and will not be pushing for a move elsewhere in January.

Toure told reporters after being handed a start in City’s 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord: “You want me to play? Tell the manager.

“Look at my face; do you think I am frustrated? Am I enjoying? Of course. (If) I am frustrated, I would say to the manager: ‘I don’t want to be on the bench and I want to go home’.”

Yaya Toure Manchester City not frustrated More