Yaya Toure hails Aguero after breaking Manchester City's goalscoring record

The midfielder applauded the Albiceleste forward after becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with his effort in Wednesday’s Champions League tie

Yaya Toure has congratulated Sergio Aguero after scoring his 178th Manchester City goal in their 4-2 win over Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Aguero scored the third goal for Pep Guardiola’s men in the 69th minute to smash Eric Brook's total of 177 goals in all competitions and create a new record of 178 goals.

Toure who was an unused substitute in the win at the Stadio San Paolo, praised his teammates for the victory and tagged Aguero as a club legend after his 178th effort in 264 games for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

“Well done lads! Congratulations to my bro @aguerosergiokun on the record!! #CityLegend,” Toure tweeted.