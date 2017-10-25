Yaya Toure hints at Man City's ultimate ambition this season after Wolves scare
It may just have been a slip of the tongue, it could have been a Freudian slip, but Yaya Toure has hinted at Manchester City’s ultimate ambition this season as he warned they had to learn lessons from their Carabao Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers if they want to be “invincible.”
The Invincibles was the name given to the Arsenal team that went an entire Premier League campaign unbeaten, the only English side who have managed that in the modern era, 13 years ago.
City are yet to lose this season, although strictly speaking, they were held to draw by Wolves on Tuesday night after they needed a penalty shootout to progress into the quarter final of the League Cup.
That means they have not broken the club’s record for successive victories, having equalled it at 11 by beating Burnley last weekend.
Wolves became the first team to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from scoring this season and although the manager blamed the lightweight Mitre ball for his team’s failure to take their chances, Toure believes there were other problems that need to be addressed.
“From my point of view, we don’t respect that team enough if you know what I mean,” said Toure, who was one of nine changes made to the starting line up by Guardiola.
“We got a couple of chances and sometimes we were quite lazy and if you don’t score against these kind of teams, you are always going to have trouble.
“They’ve been unlucky as well but so have we. But we understand now that sometimes if you don’t concentrate enough to finish an action it can cost you and that’s a big example for the future.
“We learn in every game because it’s not so easy. They were playing 11 at the back and the striker was close to me, he followed me everywhere in the field and it was quite difficult to find the space.
“After that we were quite worried about the counter-attack. It’s good to learn for the future, we have to be invincible, we have to work.”
Guardiola would never dream of suggesting his team can go an entire league season unbeaten, but Toure may have let slip what the players believe they are capable of under him.